Nationwide push to prevent kids from dying in hot cars kicks off

U.S. Department of Transportation campaign aims to prevent child deaths in hot cars.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A safety campaign starts Thursday to bring awareness to preventing child heatstroke deaths in hot cars.

PSA’s will run all summer to remind parents and caregivers to park, look and lock.

The radio ads will run nationwide but the digital campaign will target the 18 states with the highest rates of child heatstroke deaths, one of them being North Carolina.

Tips to prevent this tragedy from happening include:

- Keeping your car locked at all times when parked, so a child doesn’t climb in and get trapped.

- Teach your children that cars are not a place to play.

- Never leaving a child inside of your car when running errands, even if it’s just for a minute.

- Rolling your window down doesn’t help as much as you think to keep your car cool. Heatstroke deaths have happened in cars parking in shaded areas.

- Bystanders play an important role. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911 and get help immediately.

