Local basketball stars battle at ‘The Dungeon’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re ever driving along Pactolous Highway in Greenville, you may notice New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Nestled behind that place of worship is a simple-looking warehouse. From the outside, it doesn’t look like much. But inside, it’s where the best local basketball talent gathers to hone their skills. They call it ‘The Dungeon.'

For eight years now, Keith MacLawhorn has been running ‘The Dungeon’ as a way to use his love of basketball to give back to his community. MacLawhorn graduated from J.H. Rose High School and was recently named the new head basketball coach at nearby North Pitt High School.

Wednesday night, a bunch of talented local basketball players ran at ‘The Dungeon.'

Several local standouts participated, including Day’Ron Sharpe (South Central, UNC), Imajae Dodd (Greene Central, UNCW), Shykeim Phillips (South Central, UNCW), Tyler Maye (Farmville Central, NC A&T), Samaje Teel (Farmville Central, WSSU), Justin Wright (Farmville Central, NC Central), and Isaac Parson (Kinston, WSSU).

WITN Sports Anchor/Reporter Tyler Feldman will share why the ‘The Dungeon’ is so special during WITN Sports on Thursday at 6:20 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.