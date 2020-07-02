Advertisement

High court won’t hear abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’ cases

Washington, D.C. -
Washington, D.C. -(KFYR)
By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday turned away pleas from anti-abortion activists to make it easier for them to protest outside clinics, declining to wade back into the abortion debate just days after striking down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.

The justices said in a written order that they would not hear cases from Chicago and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where anti-abortion activists had challenged ordinances that restrict their behavior outside clinics.

As is usual, the justices did not comment in turning away the cases. The order from the court noted Justice Clarence Thomas would have heard the Chicago case.

The Supreme Court has since the late 1990s heard several cases involving demonstration-free zones, called buffer zones, outside abortion clinics. Most recently, in 2014, the justices unanimously struck down a law that created a 35-foot protest-free zone outside Massachusetts abortion clinics. The court said Massachusetts’ law, which made it a crime to stand in the protest-free zone for most people not entering or exiting the clinic or passing by, was an unconstitutional restraint on the free-speech rights of protesters.

On Thursday, one of the two cases the court declined to take up involved an ordinance passed by the city counsel in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital, in 2012 that made it illegal to “congregate, patrol, picket or demonstrate” in a zone 20 feet from a health care facility. Anti-abortion activists sued, arguing that the ordinance violates their free speech rights. Lower courts have upheld the ordinance, however, ruling it doesn’t apply to “sidewalk counseling,” where individuals who oppose abortion offer assistance and information about alternatives to abortion to those entering a clinic.

The second case the court turned away on Thursday involved a Chicago ordinance that regulates the space 50 feet from the entrance of any abortion clinic or other medical facility. In that space, a person cannot come within 8 feet of another person without their consent to hand them information or engage in “oral protest, education, or counseling.” The ordinance was modeled on a statute upheld by the Supreme Court in 2000.

Anti-abortion activists told the Supreme Court that Chicago's ordinance violates their free speech rights and that the high court's decision from 2000 should be reconsidered. A trial court previously dismissed the lawsuit and an appeals court upheld that decision.

The court's announcement that it would not hear the cases comes on the heels of its decision Monday that a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates abortion rights the court first announced in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973. The decision divided the court's conservatives and liberals 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts joining his four more liberal colleagues to strike down the law.

It was the first big abortion case of the Trump era and a surprising defeat for abortion opponents, who thought that the court's new conservative majority with two members appointed by President Donald Trump would start chipping away at abortion access.

As a result of the decision, the justices also on Thursday ordered lower courts to revisit cases involving Indiana abortion laws previously blocked by courts. One required a woman to have an ultrasound 18 hours before having an abortion and the other would have made it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.

In their decision earlier this week, the justices told lower courts how to determine whether a restriction is permissible or puts an unconstitutional obstacle in the way of women who want an abortion.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Video: Florida police laugh after shooting rubber bullets

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KELLI KENNEDY Associated Press
Fort Lauderdale police posted a video on its official YouTube channel Wednesday that shows Florida police officers laughing and celebrating after shooting rubber bullets at a protest last month in which a Black woman was shot in the face and seriously injured.

Local

Search for missing New Bern woman continues

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews from multiple counties looked in a private pond as well as again in the Trent River outside of Pollocksville for any signs of Elizabeth Spencer.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County reports two more deaths

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Statewide, there were another 1,629 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 68,142.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National

Whipping post removed from Delaware courthouse square

Updated: 1 hour ago
An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said the post was a reminder of racial discrimination.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walmart turning 160 parking lots into drive-in theaters

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walmart is transforming 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters starting in August.

Local

ATF investigating fire at old U.S. Coast Guard dock

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cape Lookout National Seashore said around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning a sailboat captain anchored at the Cape Lookout Bight alerted 911 about the fire.

National

There’s a full moon, lunar eclipse to go with this weekend’s fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
After the fireworks fly for Independence Day, the buck moon makes its debut early Sunday morning at 12:44 a.m. Eastern.

National

NASCAR driver to race ‘Trump 2020’ vehicle sponsored by pro-Trump PAC

Updated: 1 hours ago
A political action committee working to help President Donald Trump get re-elected is sponsoring a NASCAR driver’s vehicle starting this weekend.

National

July 2020 skywatching tips from NASA

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
What are some skywatching highlights you can see in July 2020? Enjoy the giant planets Jupiter and Saturn with their moons, stay up late to spot Mars rising.