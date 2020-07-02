Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell says executive Rick Dudley won’t return. The 71-year-old Dudley had worked as the Hurricanes senior vice president of hockey operations since 2018, part of nearly five decades in professional hockey. That included serving as general manager for four NHL franchises. He also played and coached the Buffalo Sabres. Waddell says he and Dudley talked “months ago” about his plans to move on at the end of his contract. Waddell also says the Hurricanes are still in talks with longtime TV play-by-play announcer John Forslund on a new deal.

UNDATED (AP) — Watkins Glen International is open again for racing in upstate New York. Track president Michael Printup says most of the employees who were furloughed because of the pandemic have returned to work. Printup says it's too early to speculate, but if all goes according to plan he estimates the track could host at least 20,000 fans for NASCAR weekend in mid-August. That will snap a string of five consecutive sellouts that has attracted more than 90,000 fans annually. It would still be a welcome boost for the local economy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Dawn Staley would be prepping the U.S. women’s basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics this week if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, she’ll hold a Zoom conference call with players who are vying for a spot on the roster in 2021, if the postponed Olympics are held next year. Staley says they'll say hello and get a virtual hug. Staley’s focus these days involves getting her South Carolina women’s team back on campus in a safe environment. Her team finished No. 1 in the last AP poll and won the SEC Tournament before the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus. Some players will return in mid-July, but they won’t get on the basketball court until August.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — George Williams, longtime track and field coach at St. Augustine's College and a former coach with the U.S. Olympic team, has been fired. Nicholas Sanservino Jr., the attorney representing Williams, released a statement on Wednesday confirming that the 78-year-old Williams had been fired without cause by the historically black college. During his tenure at the school, Williams led his alma mater for 43 seasons, winning 39 Division II championships, the most of any active coach. He coached the U.S. Olympic team in 2004. In 2011, St. Augustine's opened the George Williams Sports Complex, a 2,500-seat stadium on campus.

UNDATED (AP) — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey told a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that there needs to be a uniform federal law to regulate the compensation of college athletes instead of a series of state-level versions with different requirements. Sankey was part of a panel discussing the potential impact of allowing athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likenesses. The hearing came as three states have signed athlete-compensation bills into law, with Florida’s set to take effect next summer. Sankey said there's a risk of states "one-upping each other" with their own versions without a federal law.

DETROIT (AP) — Webb Simpson is competing on the PGA Tour again after his family had a coronavirus scare. One of Simpson's daughters tested positive for the virus, leading to him withdrawing from last week’s tournament as a precaution. Simpson says the daughter, along with his wife and other kids, later tested negative. Webb leads the tour in FedEx Cup points and scoring average. He is attempting to become the PGA Tour’s first player with three victories during this pandemic-interrupted year. Chad Campbell has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after becoming the sixth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.