Advertisement

Emerge Gallery displays Black Voices Matter exhibition

Emerge Gallery’s July virtual exhibition and performance is “Black Voices Matter.”
Emerge Gallery’s July virtual exhibition and performance is “Black Voices Matter.”(Emerge Gallery)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery’s windows were smashed during a protest after the death of George Floyd back in May. Now, the gallery is using the destruction and turning it into art.

The gallery is displaying a Black Voices Matter virtual exhibition and performance through the month of July. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate black voices and lift up black artists.

Local artists painted over the window boards to express their emotions through artwork.

On Friday, June 3 there will also be a Facebook live event featuring Carroll Dashiell Jr. and many musicians with a performance called “American Reflections, Is Time Really Standing Still” at 7 p.m.

For more details on the exhibit, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Spring-A-Pet Auction happening through Sunday

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Spring-A-Pet Auction 2020 is happening through Sunday, July 5.

Local

Nationwide push to prevent kids from dying in hot cars kicks off

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A safety campaign starts Thursday to bring awareness to preventing child heatstroke deaths in hot cars.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Staying hot, but drier; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Mostly sunny skies on tap Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

News

WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FOR THURSDAY, JULY 2, 2020

Latest News

News

NCEL 07-01-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
NCEL 07-01-20

News

Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

News

Prayer gathering held in Greenville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Prayer gathering held in Greenville

News

NCEL 07-1-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
NCEL 07-1-20

News

American Red Cross

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
American Red Cross

News

Powerball 07-1-20

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Powerball 07-1-20