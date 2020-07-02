Emerge Gallery displays Black Voices Matter exhibition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerge Gallery’s windows were smashed during a protest after the death of George Floyd back in May. Now, the gallery is using the destruction and turning it into art.

The gallery is displaying a Black Voices Matter virtual exhibition and performance through the month of July. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate black voices and lift up black artists.

Local artists painted over the window boards to express their emotions through artwork.

On Friday, June 3 there will also be a Facebook live event featuring Carroll Dashiell Jr. and many musicians with a performance called “American Reflections, Is Time Really Standing Still” at 7 p.m.

For more details on the exhibit, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.