ECU Poll: Presidential and Senate Elections remain competitive, Cooper continues to lead Forest

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN)- The latest ECU poll, conducted June 22-25, shows a virtual tie in the race for president in North Carolina, with former Vice-President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump among registered voters by one percentage point 45% to 44%.

The state’s contest for United States Senate, which pits incumbent Republican Thom Tillis against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, shows another highly competitive matchup, with registered voters evenly split 41% to 41%.

In the race for governor, Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper currently holds a lead of eleven percentage points over Republican challenger Dan Forest 49% to 38%.

Cooper’s lead has slightly declined from a previous ECU Poll taken in May that showed him ahead by fifteen percentage points, however, approximately 52% of registered voters in North Carolina approve of Cooper’s overall job performance. Similarly, 53% approve of Cooper’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

By comparison, 44% of registered voters in North Carolina approve of President Trump’s overall job performance, with 51% disapproving. When asked about President Trump’s handling of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, 42% percent approve compared to 51% who disapprove.

The poll results show that there is continued worry about the spread of the coronavirus in North Carolina, and that those who are concerned are the most likely to take precautions.

The poll consisted of 1,149 registered voters in North Carolina, with a Credibility Interval similar to a poll’s margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

