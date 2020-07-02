ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin calls Little League game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Little Leagues received a real treat Wednesday night as ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin sat in the big chair to broadcast the game between Eastern Plumming and Overton’s on the Elm Street Park Network (Facebook Live).

Godwin, who has led the Pirates to four NCAA regionals, two super regionals and has countless other accolades, made his first ever play-by-play appearance inside the broadcast booth at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. It was a big night for the kids and for Coach Godwin.

“It’s awesome to be able to come out here and watch my first live baseball since our season was canceled, and it’s just awesome for the city of Greenville. What a great venue here. One of the coolest things I’ve ever done was go to Williamsport back when the Greenville Little League team was there. Awesome stuff, just excited about tonight.”

As for the game, Eastern Plumbing improved to 7-1 with an 11-1 victory in five innings.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.