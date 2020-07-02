ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin calls Little League game
Godwin brings knowledge of the game to Greenville Little Leagues
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Little Leagues received a real treat Wednesday night as ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin sat in the big chair to broadcast the game between Eastern Plumming and Overton’s on the Elm Street Park Network (Facebook Live).
Godwin, who has led the Pirates to four NCAA regionals, two super regionals and has countless other accolades, made his first ever play-by-play appearance inside the broadcast booth at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. It was a big night for the kids and for Coach Godwin.
As for the game, Eastern Plumbing improved to 7-1 with an 11-1 victory in five innings.
