Eastern NC Cares 2019

Sponsored Content - Eastern North Carolina – Local Attorney Caring For His Community

Eastern NC is a wonderful community and there are a lot of great people and organizations working to make a difference in Eastern NC. We all know it takes everyone pulling together to make a difference in our community. At Ricci Law Firm the legal team is not only dedicated to giving back to their clients but giving back to the community above all else. Brian Ricci and his team are committed to participating in various community events and organizations, through means of leading, volunteering, donating, and sponsorship.

The Ricci Law Firm is bringing a special initiative to Eastern NC called Eastern NC Cares. Each month the Ricci Law Firm will recognize people and organizations that are giving back to Eastern NC and helping to make a difference.

Brian says, “I love Eastern North Carolina and all the wonderful people that care for others in our area. That is why we’re proud to support those people and organizations with Eastern NC Cares.”

About their May Winner

Children’s Miracle Network, locally raising money to support James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center, raises funds that stay right here in eastern North Carolina to support Maynard Children’s Hospital and the 29 counties it serves. Last year alone, Maynard Children’s Hospital had over 54,000 pediatric visits, treating children with all types of illnesses and injuries, including cancer, heart, muscular, birth defects, prematurity, and traumatic injuries. Visit CMN’s website to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

About April’s Winner

Law Enforcement United is the national organization that is founded upon and committed to honoring officers who have died in the line of duty, and ensuring that their surviving family is supported and not forgotten. The various LEU team members are composed of Law Enforcement Officers, Survivors, and Civilian supporters who have made it their mission to honor the fallen and remember the survivors. LEU teams do a number of fundraisers that support events near and dear to their organization such as Cops Kids Camp, The Road to Hope, Concerns of Police Survivors, The Officer Down Memorial Page, and Spirit of Blue Foundation and many others. Visit LEU-Team Greenville’s Facebook page or Law Enforcement United National website to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.