Changes to flood maps in Beaufort County

The county recently updated its maps that help determine flood insurance rates.

Many homes that were considered in flood plains before may not be now.

County Manager Brian Alligood is encouraging people to check where their properties lie on the map. He says, “Maps are just maps and people know where they live, they know where it floods and if the map takes you out of the flood zone, then it will be a benefit to you because your insurance will go down.”

You can click the link below to find your property on the flood map.

