ATF investigating fire at old U.S. Coast Guard dock

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - ATF agents have been asked to investigate an overnight fire that damaged a portion of the old U.S. Coast Guard dock at Cape Lookout.

Cape Lookout National Seashore said around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning a sailboat captain anchored at the Cape Lookout Bight alerted 911 about the fire.

Fire departments from Harkers Island and Beaufort took until 3:30 a.m. to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports say at least 30-feet of the dock was damaged.

The dock is valued at well over $1-million and the seashore says the first 350-feet is made of heavy wooden timbers and planking.

Anyone with information on the fire should call Chief Park Ranger Jill Jaworski at 252-838-8900.

