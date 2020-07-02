Advertisement

American Red Cross offers safety advice ahead of holiday weekend

College Hill Fourth of July decorations
By Amber Lake
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend on Independence Day, a lot of towns around Eastern North Carolina have canceled firework shows.

The American Red Cross said that instead, people will have back yard barbecues and get together’s where they will have their own firework shows.

July 4th will look a lot different this year, especially with people wearing a mask when they are in public, because of the pandemic.

Mace Robinson works for the American Red Cross and says people should still wear a mask when they are in public.

And when it comes to fireworks, The Red Cross suggests lighting one at a time and keeping water close.

They also said you should keep your fireworks in a cool, dry place and keep children and pets away from them.

In regards to cookouts, the Red Cross says to always supervise grills.

They said that roughly 10,000 fires start every year due to grilling accidents, so make sure you’re taking proper precautions like using long-handled tools and keeping the grill away from your home.

The Red Cross said they will respond to any incident that happens but they want everyone to remain safe.

