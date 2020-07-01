Advertisement

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Say neigh to messing with the horses
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.(Source: WJZ, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (Gray News) – A woman on Assateague Island National Seashore learned it’s best not to mess with the wild horses that live there.

A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel. It was nosing through the food she brought with her to the beach.

Someone shouts “watch out” shortly after the woman smacks the horse on its hindquarter, but it was too late. The horse had already kicked her.

The wild horses of Assateague Island National Seashore are protected.

U.S. Park officials advise visitors to stay away from them.

Anotha one... Assateague Island National Seashore

Posted by People of the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, June 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern counties; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms will refire again Wednesday afternoon.

National

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police showed up Wednesday in force at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ tents and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

News

Marine debris program carries added importance during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Researchers at Duke University Marine Lab have been educating teachers and students across the state about the effects of single-use trash items, a program with growing importance to the pandemic’s impact on waterways in North Carolina.

Coronavirus

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and ASHRAF KHALIL
The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth.

News

ENC veterans react to allegations President Trump knew about Russian bounties for American soldiers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
ENC veterans react to allegations Pres. Trump knew about Russian bounties for American soldiers

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

News

Forest files lawsuit challenging N.C. governor’s orders

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lt. Governor Dan Forest spoke Monday morning about his plans to sue Governor Roy Cooper’s administration over the shutdown of certain parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alana Austin
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

News

NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The mayor predicted an economic impact of about $930,000.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.