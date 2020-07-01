Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two residents at a state-owned facility in Kinston have died from COVID-19.

In the latest report on congregate living by the Department of Health & Human Services, it shows two residents at the Caswell Developmental Center passed away.

It says a total of 35 residents and 27 staff members at Caswell have tested positive for the virus.

Caswell cares for adults with developmental disabilities and is operated by DHHS.

The state agency said the two deaths were added to the congregate living report on June 19th.

DHHS did say they continue to screen and test residents and staff at state-run facilities. In addition, DHHS said they have cleaning measures, isolate residents who are sick, and keep staff members home who are sick, as well.

