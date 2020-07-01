Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County’s Tryon Palace is getting money from the federal government to help it bring back temporary employees.

The historic landmark received $150,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Museum leaders say they’re using the money to welcome back staff members, upgrade technology, and expand community outreach.

The palace isn’t completely open just yet. Workers are looking at ways to give tours while allowing for social distancing.

The grant will also be used to create virtual school group tours along with more diversity training for employees.

