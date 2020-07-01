Advertisement

State expands COVID-19 testing to all nursing home residents, staff

Omnicare, a CVS Health company, will now make testing available to all nursing home residents and staff
COVID-19 testing to expand to all NC nursing home residents and employees
COVID-19 testing to expand to all NC nursing home residents and employees(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -

North Carolina health officials announced Tuesday that all residents and staff at nursing homes in the state will be tested for COVID-19.

There are more than 400 nursing homes across North Carolina, accounting for more than 36,000 residents and 30,000 employees.

The state had already recommended previously that any facilities with one or more cases test all residents and staff but a new partnership with Omnicare, a CVS Health company, will now make testing available to all residents and staff whether there is an outbreak or not.

Right now, state leaders say there are more than 4,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes across North Carolina, with 660 deaths. That’s number that represents nearly half of the total fatal cases statewide.

"The Department of Health and Human Services is surveying all nursing homes on infection control," said state health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "Testing is also a key part of our strategy. Currently, all residents and staff are tested when there is one case of COVID in a long-term care setting. We also have begun proactive testing of all staff and residents of nursing homes," she added.

South Carolina made a similar decision back in May before the state began seeing similar spikes that are now occurring in both states.

The state also says that nursing homes and long term care facilities should continue to follow CDC guidelines in regards to repeat testing, which recommends testing all employees and staff every three-to-seven days until no positive cases are identified.

Testing will begin in July and will go through August.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: More pop up storms Wednesday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Scattered showers and storms will fade away tonight only to reform Wednesday afternoon.

News

UPDATE: Names released of those involved in Greene County fatal crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
UPDATE: Names released of those involved in Greene County fatal crash

News

NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention scheduled for the Greenville Convention Center after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat.

Local

Weather delays search for missing New Bern woman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Rains this afternoon forced the search to conclude early and it will resume at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Sheriff: Crews search for missing man in Williamston river

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Tori Poole
Officials continue the search for missing man in Roanoke River at Moratoc Park in Williamston.

Latest News

News

Tryon Palace grant will help bring back workers

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County's Tryon Palace is getting money from the federal government to help it bring back temporary employees.

News

Greenville summer camp registration continues

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Spots are still available for summer camp with Greenville Recreation and Parks.

News

PGV hopes grant helps land second airline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt Greenville Airport continues to pursue a second commercial airline service.

News

Beach Renourishment project wrapping up along Crystal Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Carteret County Shore Protection Office is getting closer to finishing phase two of three on a beach renourishment project.

News

UPDATE: Teenager charged in Wilson murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
UPDATE: Teenager charged in Wilson murder