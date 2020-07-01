Second Bertie County EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second Bertie County EMS employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The county says the employee was considered high risk for exposure because of their job, but is currently doing well in isolation at home.

The employee reported to work Tuesday and began feeling symptoms, like a fever and chills.

In May, another employee tested positive for the virus. Since then, EMS workers have been required to wear face masks and personal protective equipment while working. Masks are also placed on patients.

There have been 145 reported COVID-19 cases in Bertie County and one death.

