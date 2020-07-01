Pitt County emergency officials say hurricane shelters could be different

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Before we get to the peak of hurricane season, it is time to do some extra planning.

First plan for a hurricane like you would any year, but now you have the added issue of a pandemic.

Social distancing and staying six feet apart could change how shelters operate, if they become necessary. Often times shelters can get crowded, which means that could change in the middle of a pandemic. Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says capacity at these shelters could decrease because of social distancing guidelines.

“So that shelter is going to look a little different. We probably won’t have all the amenities that we’ve had in the past. Just because we’re trying to keep that space for the occupants of the shelter. Any time we would open up a shelter during these COVID times, they’ll be screened by health care workers.”

Gentry added health care workers would screen anybody seeking to get into a shelter. On the topic of people with symptoms, there’s the possibility of a more specific health shelter or isolation shelter. He once again stressed the importance of starting to get your shelter and action plan in place. Gentry added the importance of having food and water ready, medications, cash. He says with COVID-19 being a current issue, to also have cleaning supplies and necessary PPE ready.

