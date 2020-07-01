Advertisement

Pitt County emergency officials say hurricane shelters could be different

Social distancing guidelines could change capacity, if shelters are necessary.
Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says shelters could look different.
Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says shelters could look different.(Pitt County Emergency Management)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Before we get to the peak of hurricane season, it is time to do some extra planning.

First plan for a hurricane like you would any year, but now you have the added issue of a pandemic.

Social distancing and staying six feet apart could change how shelters operate, if they become necessary. Often times shelters can get crowded, which means that could change in the middle of a pandemic. Pitt County Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry says capacity at these shelters could decrease because of social distancing guidelines.

Gentry added health care workers would screen anybody seeking to get into a shelter. On the topic of people with symptoms, there’s the possibility of a more specific health shelter or isolation shelter. He once again stressed the importance of starting to get your shelter and action plan in place. Gentry added the importance of having food and water ready, medications, cash. He says with COVID-19 being a current issue, to also have cleaning supplies and necessary PPE ready.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Martin County Courthouse closed for cleaning after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Martin County courthouse closed after potential COVID-19 positive individual was inside on Wednesday morning.

Pets

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Local

Second Bertie County EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A second Bertie County EMS employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County reports seventh death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Pitt County health officials are reporting a seventh COVID-19 related death.

Latest News

Local

Search for missing New Bern woman to continue Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Rains this afternoon forced the search to conclude early and it will resume at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

News

Sheriff: Crews back out searching for missing man in Williamston river

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tori Poole
Officials continue the search for missing man in Roanoke River at Moratoc Park in Williamston.

State

Governor Cooper delays announcement on reopening schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Cooper will not be announcing a plan to reopen schools Wednesday, despite earlier reports that there would be a plan in place by July 1.

Morning

Mental Health Monday: Mental health in the LGBTQ+ community

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mental Health Monday: LGBTQ+ with Brynn Marr Hospital

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Staying muggy with scattered PM storms; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms will refire again Wednesday afternoon.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 1st at 4:30am

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 1st at 4:30am