PGV hopes grant helps land second airline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina airport is continuing to pursue a second commercial airline service.

The Pitt-Greenville Airport was awarded a $750,000 Small Community Air Service grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation back in February.

Executive Director Bill Hopper says the award came just before the pandemic shut things down, but the airport is still working with airlines to establish flights from Greenville to Washington, D.C.

Hopper says the money can be used for marketing and to subsidize empty seats as a new airline establishes its service. He says there’s no immediate need to spend the funds because they can be used until 2028. “We are hopeful that things will recover and we will be back. You know the airline industry and the airports will be back as strong as ever.”

American Airlines typically provides five daily round trip flights from Greenville to Charlotte, but that number was reduced to two because of the pandemic. Hopper says a third flight is expected to resume on July 8th, and possibly a fourth in August.

