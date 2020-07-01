Advertisement

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Indra is the mother and she is 1.5 years old. Her kittens Bellamy, Octavia and Monty are each about two months old.

Volunteers say Indra is very friendly and loves to cuddle. Her kittens seem to take after her, as well, as volunteers say they are also very friendly and social.

The litter is described as a confident bunch and volunteers think they will adjust well to any home.

If you aren’t interested in adopting but want to help the humane society, there are two upcoming fundraisers. The monthly Bone Appetit with Famiglia fundraiser is happening this Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm both days.

There’s also a jewelry fundraiser. You can find the details on the humane society’s Facebook page.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is planning to reopen Thursday, July 9 at limited capacity.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Rito

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Rito.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Zeus

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Zeus.

Pets

Saving Graces: Spencer

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spencer.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Griz

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Griz.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Simon and Penelope

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 8:05 AM EDT
This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Simon and Penelope.

Pets

Pets of the Week: The "Nature Litter"

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
It's kitten season and there's no shortage of cats up for adoption at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.

Pets

Saving Graces: Abra, Alakazam and Cadabra

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
It's kitten season and Saving Graces 4 Felines has a lot of options for a new addition to your family.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Humphrey

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Humphrey.

Pets

Saving Graces: Spencer and Sylvester

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 5:49 AM EDT
This week's featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Spencer and Sylvester.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Saffron

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
This week's Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Saffron.