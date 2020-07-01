Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Indra is the mother and she is 1.5 years old. Her kittens Bellamy, Octavia and Monty are each about two months old.

Volunteers say Indra is very friendly and loves to cuddle. Her kittens seem to take after her, as well, as volunteers say they are also very friendly and social.

The litter is described as a confident bunch and volunteers think they will adjust well to any home.

If you aren’t interested in adopting but want to help the humane society, there are two upcoming fundraisers. The monthly Bone Appetit with Famiglia fundraiser is happening this Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm both days.

There’s also a jewelry fundraiser. You can find the details on the humane society’s Facebook page.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is planning to reopen Thursday, July 9 at limited capacity.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.