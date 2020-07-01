Onslow Memorial eases visitor restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina hospital is easing visitor restrictions.

Onslow Memorial Hospital says as of Wednesday, patients will be allowed one designated visitor during the duration of their stay. That designated visitor must be screened ahead of time, and visiting hours will be limited from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

For outpatient departments and clinics, one companion will be allowed for pediatric patients, one companion for radiation oncology patients during consults, one companion at discretion of the care team for patients who cannot safely navigate their appointment, and one companion for surgical, procedural patients before the procedure and at time of discharge.

OMH says in the emergency department, one companion will be allowed with a patient unless that patient is confirmed COVID-19 or someone under investigation for having the virus.

“As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, we have gained a better understanding of the virus and are now equipped to appropriately and safely begin reopening our hospital. As a result, we have been able to adjust our visitor restrictions accordingly. We recognize how difficult it is to be away from a loved one when they are hospitalized and understand that the presence of those closest to us enhances the healing process. We remain committed to our patient and family-centered care philosophy and are grateful to ease some of the more stringent but necessary restrictions we originally implemented.”

The hospital still encourages family members and friends to use electronic communication means to hold virtual visitations in place of in-person visits when possible.

