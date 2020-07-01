Advertisement

Onslow Memorial eases visitor restrictions

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern Carolina hospital is easing visitor restrictions.

Onslow Memorial Hospital says as of Wednesday, patients will be allowed one designated visitor during the duration of their stay. That designated visitor must be screened ahead of time, and visiting hours will be limited from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each day.

For outpatient departments and clinics, one companion will be allowed for pediatric patients, one companion for radiation oncology patients during consults, one companion at discretion of the care team for patients who cannot safely navigate their appointment, and one companion for surgical, procedural patients before the procedure and at time of discharge.

OMH says in the emergency department, one companion will be allowed with a patient unless that patient is confirmed COVID-19 or someone under investigation for having the virus.

The hospital still encourages family members and friends to use electronic communication means to hold virtual visitations in place of in-person visits when possible.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health experts slam US hoarding of only licensed virus drug

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
Health experts on Wednesday slammed the U.S. decision to hog nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19, warning that type of selfish behavior sets a dangerous precedent for attempts to share scarce treatments amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

'Friday the 13th' villain Jason stars in mask PSA

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
Possibly the most-famous mask wearer ever is misunderstood in this public service announcement.

Coronavirus

CDC makes plea to young people: Wear masks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
With coronavirus cases dramatically rising, there are growing calls for broader use of masks.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County reports seventh death

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pitt County health officials are reporting a seventh COVID-19 related death.

Coronavirus

Bandana is least effective form of face mask, study says

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Video compares how well masks stifle a cough

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

National

EU businesses brace for economic losses as US travelers barred

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
European Union officials have long been saying they will place public health above economic motivations when reopening their countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Baseball’s minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons

Updated: 14 hours ago
Baseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the head of their governing body said more than half of the 160 teams were in danger of failing without government assistance or private equity injections.