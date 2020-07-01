Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 7:00 PM Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education hold virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cms.k12.nc.us/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CharMeckSchools

Contacts: Renee McCoy, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Executive Director of Communications, 1 980 343 0954, 1 704 634 0937

https://www.facebook.com/cmsboe

Wednesday, Jul. 01 - Friday, Jul. 31 The Azalea Independence Open 'play on your own' golf tournament launches - The Azalea Independence Open, month-long 'play on your own' golf tournament hosted by the North Carolina Azalea Festival, allowing tournament participants to play solo or as a team of four and submit their scorecard for a chance to win. Participating courses include River Landing and the Wilmington Municipal Course in North Carolina, with the winning teams for each course, and a Grand Champion winner announced via a Facebook LIVE event on 3 Aug * This year's North Carolina Azalea Festival scheduled to take place in April was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Wilmington, NC

Weblinks: http://www.ncazaleafestival.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAzaleaFest, #NCAF

Contacts: Alison English, NC Azalea Festival Director, alison@ncazaleafestival.org

Friday, Jul. 03 10:00 AM NCDP 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour continues - North Carolina Democratic Party continues 2020 Rural NC Listening Tour, via Zoom, with NCDP Chairman Wayne Goodwin speaking with local leaders about how the Democratic Party's agenda 'will support North Carolina's rural communities'. Includes events today for Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Burke, Cleveland, Rutherford, McDowell, Polk, Henderson, and Caldwell counties (10:00 AM EDT) and Jackson, Macon, Clay, Haywood, Transylvania, Cherokee, Graham, Swain, Madison, and Yancey counties (12:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ncdp.org, https://twitter.com/ncdemparty

Contacts: Austin Cook, North Carolina Democratic Party, austin@ncdp.org

RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAH4mbRWvqIaR59SeENztW_LEX_Ow-qMKYxD2sKR2L26qpOg/viewform