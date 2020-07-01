NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention scheduled for the Greenville Convention Center after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat.

The convention was originally set for May in Greenville, but GOP officials delayed the event until July. Now they’ll hold a virtual-only convention to choose delegates to the Republican National Convention and complete other business.

President Donald Trump announced four weeks ago that most of the national convention would be moved out of Charlotte after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn’t agree that the president could have a full arena for his nomination acceptance speech.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.