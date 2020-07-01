NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-21-23-39-42
(one, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two)
09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
0-3-6, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, three, six; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-1-5, Lucky Sum: 7
(one, one, five; Lucky Sum: seven)
7-4-2-9, Lucky Sum: 22
(seven, four, two, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million