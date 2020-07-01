Mental Health Monday: Mental health in the LGBTQ+ community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - June is Pride month, and there are ways to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Anna Simmermon with Brynn Marr Hospital says Pride Month is an opportunity to provide support and awareness for some of the unique challenges the LGBTQ+ community faces, especially as it relates to mental health.

Simmermon says LGBTQ+ individuals are twice as likely as heterosexual adults to face a mental health concern. She says high school students who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual are more than five times as likely than heterosexual peers to attempt suicide.

She says one of the best ways to support our LGBTQ+ friends and family is to provide support where they are. The goal is to provide support and respect.

To see more about how you can support members of the LGBTQ+ community, watch the video above.

