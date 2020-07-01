Martin County Courthouse closed for cleaning after potential COVID-19 exposure
County officials say a potential COVID-19 positive individual was in the courthouse Wednesday morning.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County Courthouse is closed for cleaning after a potential COVID-19 positive individual was inside on Wednesday morning.
County officials say they worked with public health officials and will not let anyone in the courthouse until cleaning has been finished.
Once the cleaning has been finished, it will be re-opened to the public.
