Lenoir County Confederate statue gets new home

A controversial statue in Lenoir County got a new home on Wednesday.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lenoir County commissioners last Thursday unanimously voted to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors Center, a high visibility location at the intersection of U.S. 70 and U.S. 258.

The statue was relocated today to the First Battle of Kinston Civil War Battlefield Park, which is about a half-mile away behind Kings Barbeque.

It was originally erected in 1924 on North Queen Street & Summit Avenue by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and moved to the visitors center in 2007.

The relocation happened after Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and others called for the statue to be removed.

