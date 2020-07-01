Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

As COVID cases hit new high, N.C. delays K-12 reopen plans

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina delayed announcing statewide plans for reopening K-12 public schools. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he expects to release updated guidance “in the coming weeks." Schools were instructed in June to draft three plans for resuming fall classes, which include in-person and remote learning. Cooper on Wednesday said his top priority is to get kids back into classrooms. The decision to postpone a decision on how best to reopen classrooms comes as new coronavirus cases hit a single-day high at 1,843. Public health officials are still working on a plan to protect college students as campuses reopen across the state.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RECORDS-ARRESTS

11 more people arrested outside N.C. governor's mansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city have arrested 11 more people during demonstrations outside the Executive Mansion focused on urging Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a measure addressing death investigation records. The latest arrests happened Wednesday after officers demanded the protesters disperse. Many of them had blocked the street across from the mansion. Four other demonstrators were arrested Tuesday. The protesters don’t like a measure that would make clear the records held by law enforcement and deemed confidential retain that same confidentiality when handed to state medical examiner. Cooper said Wednesday he expected legislators would discuss finding a way to fix the issue.

AP-US-CENTENE-NORTH-CAROLINA-EXPANSION

Insurer Centene plans 3,200 jobs at new N.C. regional hub

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina that will generate more than 3,200 jobs by 2032. The St. Louis-based company announced on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion for the new campus, which also will include a technology hub. The state Commerce Department document says Centene picked Charlotte over Tampa, Florida and York County, South Carolina for the campus, where average salaries for the jobs created will reach $100,000. Centene could receive $390 million in state cash grants if the company meets job and investment incentives.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SCHOOL OFFICIAL RESIGNS

North Carolina school official resigns over Facebook posts

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school official says a school board member has resigned from his position after posting "insensitive" images on social media. Union County Public Schools’ Board Chairperson Melissa Merrell announced in a news conference Monday that Travis Kiker emailed her a resignation letter. The Charlotte Observer reports images posted by Kiker on Facebook include ones that mocked Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace. Merrell says school officials received calls about Kiker’s social media posts before board members saw them last week. Kiker's term on the school board was scheduled to end in 2022.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT BRAGG

Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg. Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. She said a total of 110 people were involved in the course, and 82 students and 8 instructors had tested positive for COVID-19. Burton said everyone who participated has now been quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the others.

CAPE HATTERAS LIGHTHOUSE

Part of Cape Hatteras Lighthouse complex revealed by waves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a portion of a 150-year-old brick fence that once surrounded the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse has been exposed by ocean waves that carved a cliff into the sand. The Charlotte Observer reports the once-elaborate fence was finished in 1871 when the lighthouse was a year old and it was left behind when the lighthouse was moved inland in 1990 to protect it from sea level rise. Park spokesman Michael Barber says the fence foundation was buried at the time of the lighthouse move, and part of it was removed to make room for a path to relocate the lighthouse.

CHARLOTTE HOMICIDE-TEEN

North Carolina teen shot, killed in 3rd death in 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy near a strip mall. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Terreon Izavier Geter was shot and killed and another person was seriously injured on Beatties Ford Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. News outlets say the shooting occurred following an altercation at an arcade. A second victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment. The Charlotte Observer reports the homicide is Charlotte’s 51st of 2020 and the third within 24 hours. .