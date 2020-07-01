Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

Fort Bragg solider tests positive for virus, 90 quarantined

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army says that 90 soldiers who took part in a survival course in North Carolina have been quarantined after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Army said in a statement on Wednesday that the soldiers were training at a special warfare school at Fort Bragg. The 90 soldiers and instructors have tested positive for COVID-19. The course is called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. Officials said guidelines were implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that some classes were shifted online. Portions of classes that could not be taught online were closely monitored. The course was terminated after one of the students tested positive.

Investigation underway after boy, 14, killed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The Charlotte Observer reports that the killing took place Tuesday near a strip mall in the city. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Terreon Izavier Geter was shot and killed. Another person was seriously injured. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy heard the shots and tried to render aid. The killing is Charlotte’s 51st for the year 2020 and the third within 24 hours.

Fiscal year in N.C. begins with 30 new laws, higher DMV fees

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A number of fees levied by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going up. As mandated by state law, the DMV is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years. The increase will be 7.86% for about 90 license and registration-related fees and takes effect on Wednesday. More than 30 new laws also are taking effect as state government’s fiscal year begins. They include 2.5% salary increases for most state employees and state law enforcement officers.

Trump: I'll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Fort Bragg named after Confederate officers. He's going against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3% pay raise for the troops. Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to threaten a veto of a $741 billion annual Pentagon authorization bill because it would require a host of military bases named after Confederate figures to be renamed within three years. Trump rival and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts won a bipartisan vote in a GOP-controlled panel to force the bases to be renamed. It’s clear opponents of the idea don’t have the votes to remove it during floor debate.

North Carolina to test all nursing home residents, workers

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months. Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state. A cost estimate was not immediately provided on Tuesday. Nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in North Carolina to date have come from nursing homes. There has also been 123 coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes thus far into the global pandemic, and those over the age of 75 are most vulnerable.

North Carolina GOP won't hold in-person annual convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat. The convention was originally set for May in Greenville, but GOP officials delayed the event until July. Now they’ll hold a virtual-only convention to choose delegates to the Republican National Convention and complete other business. President Donald Trump announced four weeks ago that most of the national convention would be moved out of Charlotte after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn't agree that the president could have a full arena for his nomination acceptance speech.

UNC fined $1.5M for inadequate campus crime reporting

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education over its failure to fully report information about crimes that occurred on campus. The department will monitor UNC for three years to make sure it offers more transparency when in its public records. Under the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the university must create a committee to comply with the Clery Act. A report last year found a “persistent failure” for the school to gather and share accurate and complete crime statistics.