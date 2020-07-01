Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months. Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state. A cost estimate was not immediately provided on Tuesday. Nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in North Carolina to date have come from nursing homes. There has also been 123 coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes thus far into the global pandemic, and those over the age of 75 are most vulnerable.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat. The convention was originally set for May in Greenville, but GOP officials delayed the event until July. Now they’ll hold a virtual-only convention to choose delegates to the Republican National Convention and complete other business. President Donald Trump announced four weeks ago that most of the national convention would be moved out of Charlotte after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn't agree that the president could have a full arena for his nomination acceptance speech.

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education over its failure to fully report information about crimes that occurred on campus. The department will monitor UNC for three years to make sure it offers more transparency when in its public records. Under the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the university must create a committee to comply with the Clery Act. A report last year found a “persistent failure” for the school to gather and share accurate and complete crime statistics.

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (AP) — A worker at a North Carolina hotel has been fired after she called police on a Black woman and her child who were guests there and swimming in the pool. The Charlotte Observer reports the woman was using the pool at the Hampton Inn in Williamston when an employee approached her asking for proof that they were guests. A Hampton by Hilton official said the chain has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind. An Instagram post also said the worker who called the police was “no longer employed” and that the company apologized directly to the guest and her family.