Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city have arrested 11 more people during demonstrations outside the Executive Mansion focused on urging Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a measure addressing death investigation records. The latest arrests happened Wednesday after officers demanded the protesters disperse. Many of them had blocked the street across from the mansion. Four other demonstrators were arrested Tuesday. The protesters don’t like a measure that would make clear the records held by law enforcement and deemed confidential retain that same confidentiality when handed to state medical examiner. Cooper said Wednesday he expected legislators would discuss finding a way to fix the issue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina that will generate more than 3,200 jobs by 2032. The St. Louis-based company announced on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion for the new campus, which also will include a technology hub. The state Commerce Department document says Centene picked Charlotte over Tampa, Florida and York County, South Carolina for the campus, where average salaries for the jobs created will reach $100,000. Centene could receive $390 million in state cash grants if the company meets job and investment incentives.

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school official says a school board member has resigned from his position after posting "insensitive" images on social media. Union County Public Schools’ Board Chairperson Melissa Merrell announced in a news conference Monday that Travis Kiker emailed her a resignation letter. The Charlotte Observer reports images posted by Kiker on Facebook include ones that mocked Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace. Merrell says school officials received calls about Kiker’s social media posts before board members saw them last week. Kiker's term on the school board was scheduled to end in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.