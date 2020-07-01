Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. says it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina that will generate more than 3,200 jobs over the next 12 years. The St. Louis-based company announced on Wednesday it will spend $1 billion for the new campus, which also will include a technology hub. The state Commerce Department document says Centene picked Charlotte over Tampa, Florida and York County, South Carolina for the campus, where average salaries for the jobs created will reach $100,000. Centene could receive $390 million in state cash grants if the company meets job and investment incentives.

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school official says a school board member has resigned from his position after posting "insensitive" images on social media. Union County Public Schools’ Board Chairperson Melissa Merrell announced in a news conference Monday that Travis Kiker emailed her a resignation letter. The Charlotte Observer reports images posted by Kiker on Facebook include ones that mocked Black NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace. Merrell says school officials received calls about Kiker’s social media posts before board members saw them last week. Kiker's term on the school board was scheduled to end in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg. Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the soldiers were participating in a special warfare course called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. She said a total of 110 people were involved in the course, and 82 students and 8 instructors had tested positive for COVID-19. Burton said everyone who participated has now been quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the others.