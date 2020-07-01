Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months. Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state. A cost estimate was not immediately provided on Tuesday. Nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in North Carolina to date have come from nursing homes. There has also been 123 coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes thus far into the global pandemic, and those over the age of 75 are most vulnerable.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has canceled its annual in-person convention after the state health director recommended against holding it due to the COVID-19 transmission threat. The convention was originally set for May in Greenville, but GOP officials delayed the event until July. Now they’ll hold a virtual-only convention to choose delegates to the Republican National Convention and complete other business. President Donald Trump announced four weeks ago that most of the national convention would be moved out of Charlotte after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wouldn't agree that the president could have a full arena for his nomination acceptance speech.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired servicemen, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education over its failure to fully report information about crimes that occurred on campus. The department will monitor UNC for three years to make sure it offers more transparency when in its public records. Under the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the university must create a committee to comply with the Clery Act. A report last year found a “persistent failure” for the school to gather and share accurate and complete crime statistics.