Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Army says that 90 soldiers who took part in a survival course in North Carolina have been quarantined after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. Army said in a statement on Wednesday that the soldiers were training at a special warfare school at Fort Bragg. The 90 soldiers and instructors have tested positive for COVID-19. The course is called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape. Officials said guidelines were implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that some classes were shifted online. Portions of classes that could not be taught online were closely monitored. The course was terminated after one of the students tested positive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy. The Charlotte Observer reports that the killing took place Tuesday near a strip mall in the city. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Terreon Izavier Geter was shot and killed. Another person was seriously injured. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy heard the shots and tried to render aid. The killing is Charlotte’s 51st for the year 2020 and the third within 24 hours.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A number of fees levied by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is going up. As mandated by state law, the DMV is required to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years. The increase will be 7.86% for about 90 license and registration-related fees and takes effect on Wednesday. More than 30 new laws also are taking effect as state government’s fiscal year begins. They include 2.5% salary increases for most state employees and state law enforcement officers.