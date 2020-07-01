Greenville summer camp registration continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spots are still available for summer camp with Greenville Recreation and Parks.

The open spots are for kids ages 13 through 15 for the week of July 6th, which is STEAM week.

Steam incorporates science, technology, engineering, and math activities, plus the arts.

Campers will work with drones and do outdoor sports, games, gym time, batting cages, and arts.

All activities allow for social distancing.

Heather White with Greenville Recreation and Parks says, “Based on the governor’s order beginning the week of July 6th all ages that this camp serves will also be required to wear mask per the governor so we are educating those that have registered for that week.”

You can register your child on the city of Greenville website.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.