Governor Cooper delays announcement on reopening schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have to wait a little longer to find out how schools will operate this fall.

Governor Cooper will not be announcing a plan to reopen schools Wednesday, despite earlier reports that there would be a plan in place by July 1.

The governor is still scheduled to hold a press conference this afternoon, but his office says it will not include a plan on how public schools will open this coming school year. The delay comes just weeks before schools were scheduled to open back up.

All school districts have been told to prepare three plans: One for reopening at full capacity, one at half capacity and one for remote learning.

The governor’s office didn’t provide a new timeline for when that announcement will be made.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.