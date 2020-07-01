Advertisement

ENC veterans react to allegations President Trump knew about Russian bounties for American soldiers

NBC News has confirmed White House officials were informed of the information as early as last year.
(WCAX)
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in eastern North Carolina are saying if accusations that President Donald Trump knew of Russian bounties on American soldiers’ lives, it would be incredibly disturbing, but not surprising.

“I would assume they’ve done that and probably a lot worse,” said Bill Woolfolk, a retired Marine. “Whether Russia is actually paying the Afghanis, or supplying them with ammo and guns to kill our troops, to me, it’s six one half dozen the other. They’re the same thing. I don’t agree with it, I think we should do something about it. But really what can you do?”

NBC News has confirmed that White House officials were made aware of the intelligence of a possible cash bounty offered to the Taliban by the Russians for American lives in the Middle East as early as last year, but Trump and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insist the president was never briefed on the information.

“The president does read, and he also consumes intelligence verbally,” said McEnany during a press briefing Tuesday. “This president is the most informed person on planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face.”

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Kim Kimball said the intelligence is unconfirmed and cautioned against any further conclusions being made. But he did say, if the information is true, it would be a major breach of trust.

“There are people undoubtedly that know the truth and that will come out,” said Kimball. “If all these allegations are true, and the president did not take action, I’d be extraordinarily disappointed and take it to be an incredible betrayal of loyalty for the American fighting forces.”

Other reports suggest the Russian bounties could be to blame for the deaths of three marines in a car bombing in April of 2019. None of the marines were stationed in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Severe thunderstorm warning for northern counties; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jim Howard
Scattered showers and storms will refire again Wednesday afternoon.

News

Marine debris program carries added importance during pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Researchers at Duke University Marine Lab have been educating teachers and students across the state about the effects of single-use trash items, a program with growing importance to the pandemic’s impact on waterways in North Carolina.

News

Forest files lawsuit challenging N.C. governor’s orders

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lt. Governor Dan Forest spoke Monday morning about his plans to sue Governor Roy Cooper’s administration over the shutdown of certain parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

NC Republican Convention set for Greenville now canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The mayor predicted an economic impact of about $930,000.

Latest News

Local

Search for missing New Bern woman concludes for day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Crews from multiple counties looked in a private pond as well as again in the Trent River outside of Pollocksville for any signs of Elizabeth Spencer.

Local

Lenoir County Confederate statue gets new home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lenoir County commissioners last Thursday unanimously voted to remove the statue of a Confederate soldier at the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors Center.

Coronavirus

Two residents at Caswell Developmental Center succumb from coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
DHHS says a total of 35 residents and 27 staff members at Caswell have tested positive for the virus.

Local

UPDATE: Martin County Courthouse reopened after cleaning for potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 7 hours ago
Martin County Courthouse closed after potential COVID-19 positive individual was inside on Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Wayne County reports three more deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wayne County now has 29 deaths, and 1,819 cases of the virus.

Coronavirus

Onslow Memorial eases visitor restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
Onslow Memorial Hospital says as of Wednesday, patients will be allowed one designated visitor during the duration of their stay.