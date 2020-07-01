Advertisement

Boston to remove statue of slave kneeling before Lincoln

A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.
A statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln's feet rests on a pedestal, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Boston. The statue in Boston is a copy of the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman's Memorial, that was erected in Lincoln Park, in Washington, D.C., in 1876. Three years later, the copy was installed in Boston.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s arts commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to remove a statue that depicts a freed slave kneeling at Abraham Lincoln’s feet.

The commission had fielded escalating complaints about the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, as a nation confronting racial injustice rethinks old imagery.

The statue has stood in a park just off Boston Common since 1879. It’s a copy of an identical monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier.

Although the monument was created to celebrate the freeing of slaves in America, many in 2020 objected to the optics of a Black man kneeling before Lincoln.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP Exclusive: Hair weaves from Chinese prison camps seized

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA
Federal authorities in New York on Wednesday seized a shipment of weaves and other beauty accessories suspected to be made out of human hair taken from people locked inside a Chinese internment camp.

Local

Martin County Courthouse closed for cleaning after potential COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Martin County courthouse closed after potential COVID-19 positive individual was inside on Wednesday morning.

Pets

Pets of the Week: 100 Litter

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
This week’s Pets of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the 100 litter.

Local

Pitt County emergency officials say hurricane shelters could be different

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Pitt County emergency officials say shelters could look different during COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Latest News

National

Seattle clearing ‘occupied’ area amid protester resistance

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Seattle police converged on the city’s “occupied” protest zone early Wednesday after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order for protesters to vacate the area.

Coronavirus

Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By LAUREN WEBER, LAURA UNGAR, MICHELLE R. SMITH, HANNAH RECHT and ANNA MARIA BARRY-JESTER
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.

National Politics

Survey: Companies added 2.4 million jobs in June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.

Local

Second Bertie County EMS employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A second Bertie County EMS employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ZEKE MILLER and JAMES LaPORTA Associated Press
Lawmakers have been demanding answers over the allegations, and Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers' lives.