Sheriff: Crews search for missing person in Williamston river

Crews from two counties are searching for a person in the Roanoke River.
By Tori Poole
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials continue search for missing person in Roanoke river at Moratoc Park in Williamston.

Bertie Sheriff John Holley said search crews were called to the park yesterday for a report of a person in the river. Crews continued their search until dark Monday and were back on scene this morning. Sheriff Holley said crews will continue their search until dark today and continue first thing in the morning if needed.

Officials have not identified the missing person at this time. If you have any information, you are asked to give the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office a call at (252) 794-5330.

We will continue to update you both on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

