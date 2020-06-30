Phillip’s Forecast: More pop up storms Wednesday; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Tonight and Wednesday

A weak stationary front will sit over our area tonight and Wednesday. Most of the Tuesday’s showers and storms will fade away late tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The front will combine with high humidity levels to fire up scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 40% from 1pm to 7pm Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. The severe risk will be low, but an isolated strong storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday

Rain chances will come down to 20% as the front slides a little south of the area. Highs will lift back closer to 90° with increasing sunshine. Continued high humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

July 4th Weekend

Typical summer weather is on tap for the holiday weekend. Highs will peak near 90° both days with a 30% chance of an afternoon storm both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will likely be around 80° as the sun sets on Saturday with most afternoon storms diminishing prior to fireworks time.

