Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: More pop up storms Wednesday; Rip risk forecast

Humidity stays high through Wednesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: LOW

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: LOW

Tonight and Wednesday

A weak stationary front will sit over our area tonight and Wednesday. Most of the Tuesday’s showers and storms will fade away late tonight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The front will combine with high humidity levels to fire up scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon. Rain chances will be around 40% from 1pm to 7pm Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. The severe risk will be low, but an isolated strong storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday

Rain chances will come down to 20% as the front slides a little south of the area. Highs will lift back closer to 90° with increasing sunshine. Continued high humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

July 4th Weekend

Typical summer weather is on tap for the holiday weekend. Highs will peak near 90° both days with a 30% chance of an afternoon storm both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will likely be around 80° as the sun sets on Saturday with most afternoon storms diminishing prior to fireworks time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Weather

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 24th

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
African dust could limit tropical activity over the next few weeks.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 23rd

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 22, 2020

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 22, 2020