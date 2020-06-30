Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 1:30 PM North Carolina State Board of Education meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ncpublicschools.org/

Contacts: North Carolina Public Schools, ncpublicschools@public.govdelivery.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:00 PM Environment North Carolina host webinar to discuss issue of lead contamination in school drinking water

Weblinks: http://www.environmentnorthcarolina.org, https://twitter.com/EnvironmentNC

Contacts: Krista Early, Environment North Carolina, kearly@environmentnorthcarolina.org, 1 919 833 0015

Tuesday, Jun. 30 6:30 PM Former President George W. Bush speaks at NRSC virtual fundraiser - 'Save the Senate' virtual fundraiser hosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee, with special guests former President George W. Bush and Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner and Thom Tillis

Weblinks: http://www.nrsc.org, https://twitter.com/NRSC

Contacts: NRSC, 1 202 675 6000

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Martin Marietta Mtls: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.martinmarietta.com/index.cfm

Contacts: Suzanne Osberg, Martin Marietta Materials Investor Relations, Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com, 1 919 783 4691

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 7:00 PM Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education hold virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cms.k12.nc.us/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CharMeckSchools

Contacts: Renee McCoy, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Executive Director of Communications, 1 980 343 0954, 1 704 634 0937

https://www.facebook.com/cmsboe

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 01 - Friday, Jul. 31 The Azalea Independence Open 'play on your own' golf tournament launches - The Azalea Independence Open, month-long 'play on your own' golf tournament hosted by the North Carolina Azalea Festival, allowing tournament participants to play solo or as a team of four and submit their scorecard for a chance to win. Participating courses include River Landing and the Wilmington Municipal Course in North Carolina, with the winning teams for each course, and a Grand Champion winner announced via a Facebook LIVE event on 3 Aug * This year's North Carolina Azalea Festival scheduled to take place in April was canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Wilmington, NC

Weblinks: http://www.ncazaleafestival.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAzaleaFest, #NCAF

Contacts: Alison English, NC Azalea Festival Director, alison@ncazaleafestival.org