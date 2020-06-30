News
NCEL 06-29-20
Published: Jun. 30, 2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
News
Carteret Big Sweep looking for volunteers to clean up beaches
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Stacia Strong
A local organization is reminding beach goers about cleaning up after themselves after of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
National Politics
GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.
News
CMN 2020 Special
Updated: 6 hours ago
CMN 2020 Special
News
Belhaven 4th of July festivities continue with some changes
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
The town of Belhaven is continuing its annual Fourth of July events, but the 78th celebration will see some changes this year because of the coronavirus.
Weather
Phillip's Forecast: Showers and storms Tuesday; Rip risk forecast
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Phillip Williams
Partly sunny skies Tuesday morning will give way to a higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.
News
King's BBQ turns to carhop service
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
A barbecue restaurant in eastern Carolina is finding ways to thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic.
News
911 call for Fort Bragg missing soldier Enrique Martinez released
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Tresia Bowles
“My brother didn’t die for his country. My brother was murdered.”
News
Veterans with PTSD may revisit trauma with holiday fireworks
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Nikki Hauser
Veterans with PTSD may experience stress or trauma when fireworks are set off.
News
A tale of two monuments
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Liam Collins
Neighbors in Faison are defending a Confederate monument in town while others in the area have been taken down.
Local
State kicks off "Operation Firecracker," part of annual Booze It & Lose It campaign
Updated: 7 hours ago
By
Matthew Herchik
The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program kicked of "Operation Firecracker", part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign on Monday.