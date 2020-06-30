NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

09-25-35-40-42

(nine, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-6-4, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, six, four; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-1-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, one, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

7-1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $51 million