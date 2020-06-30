NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-25-35-40-42
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $166,000
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-6-4, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, six, four; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-1-8-8, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, one, eight, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
7-1-9-6, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, one, nine, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $51 million