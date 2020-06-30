Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

AUDIT-VIRTUAL PUBLIC SCHOOL

N.C. state audit: Virtual Public School courses need work

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state audit says some classes offered through North Carolina’s online public school portal aren’t meeting required content and design standards. Tuesday's performance audit from State Auditor Beth Wood examined courses offered by the North Carolina Virtual Public School, used by tens of thousands of middle and high school students annually. Auditors determined that eight of the 12 virtual school courses it evaluated didn’t meet required curriculum content. The auditors also are concerned about course rigor. The state Department of Public Instruction disagreed with the audit’s top findings and says the analysis omitted the importance of teacher quality.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

AP-NC-COURTS-EMERGENCY DIRECTIVES

Chief justice extends several emergency orders for NC courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that the directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses. The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside. Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.

AUDITORIUM-NAME CHANGE

Western Carolina University to remove name from auditorium

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — The board of trustees at Western Carolina University has voted unanimously to approve a resolution removing the name of a former North Carolina governor from a campus auditorium. A news release from the school said the action was taken on Monday during a special meeting of the board, which was held by teleconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former governor Clyde R. Hoey, who was also a state and federal legislator, actively opposed civil rights legislation and favored racial segregation. According to the news release, Hoey also opposed statehood for Hawaii because the territory contained “only a small percentage of white people.”

BC-NC-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-TIME CAPSULE-NORTH CAROLINA

Crews removing Confederate monument unearth time capsule

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years. Crews found the capsule Monday when they removed the monument’s base. The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab setting. It’s unclear when kind of condition the contents are in. An estimated 30,000 people were at the monument’s dedication in 1895. Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues.

COLLEGE PROFESSOR-SOCIAL MEDIA POST

North Carolina professor to retire following backlash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University in North Carolina says one of its professors will retire following a backlash over his latest social media comments. UNC-Wilmington's chancellor announced Monday that Mike Adams will retire on August 1. An online petition calling for his firing was launched after Adams called Gov. Roy Cooper “Massa Cooper” on Twitter and referred to North Carolina as a “slave state.” The News & Observer reports Adams also has been criticized for other social media comments in years past.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Forest: Lawsuit against fall rival Cooper isn't political

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn’t politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November. Cooper's administration has said the governor has other authority to act on his own to protect health and safety. The lawsuit can't be filed until Forest clears state government legal hurdles to sue using his own staff attorney.

CONFEDERATE CANNONS MOVED

Confederate cannons removed from Raleigh now at Fort Fisher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two Civil War cannons that were at a Confederate monument in Raleigh are now at Fort Fisher. The Wilmington Star News reports that the naval cannons arrived Sunday after they were removed with the 1895 monument on the orders of Gov. Roy Cooper last week after they were vandalized. Fort Fisher was a Confederate fort during the Civil War. Michele Walker is a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. She says the cannons will remain on display at Fort Fisher because they are from the same era as those already on display at the historic site.