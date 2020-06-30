Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE CANNONS MOVED

Confederate cannons removed from Raleigh now at Fort Fisher

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two Civil War cannons that were at a Confederate monument in Raleigh are now at Fort Fisher. The Wilmington Star News reports that the naval cannons arrived Sunday after they were removed with the 1895 monument on the orders of Gov. Roy Cooper last week after they were vandalized. Fort Fisher was a Confederate fort during the Civil War. Michele Walker is a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. She says the cannons will remain on display at Fort Fisher because they are from the same era as those already on display at the historic site.

DALTON-ISOTHERMAL

Ex-Lt. Gov. Dalton to retire from N.C. community college

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Walter Dalton will retire early next year as president of a western North Carolina community college he's led since 2013. Isothermal Community College in Spindale said on Monday that Dalton told faculty and staff by email of his decision to step down this coming February. The 71-year-old Dalton is a Rutherford County Democrat and former state senator who was elected lieutenant governor in 2008. He won his party’s nomination for governor in 2012 but lost to Republican Pat McCrory later that year. Dalton cited the desire to spend time with family for his retirement decision.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Forest: Lawsuit against fall rival Cooper isn't political

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn’t politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November. Cooper's administration has said the governor has other authority to act on his own to protect health and safety. The lawsuit can't be filed until Forest clears state government legal hurdles to sue using his own staff attorney.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JACKSONVILLE

Jacksonville, host of summer GOP convention, requires masks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The city of Jacksonville is where President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination in August in his bid for re-election. But the city on Monday enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations and places where social distancing isn't possile. The requirement takes effect at 5 p.m. The Republican National Committee picked Jacksonville for the political spectacle after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t give in to the president’s insistence that the large gathering be held without social distancing measures.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

ARREST VIDEO

N. Carolina sheriff's office reviewing arrest of Black man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says it is investigating the weekend arrest of a Black man who alleges a deputy used excessive force against him. The Winston-Salem Journal reports the incident Saturday at a flea market was captured on cellphone video and posted online, where it was widely shared. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the owners of Cook’s Flea Market said Charles Moody was arrested after he refused to comply with a statewide mask mandate. Moody, who has been charged with resisting arrest and trespassing, disputed that in an interview with the paper, saying he did nothing wrong.

SEVERE WEATHER-FATALITY

North Carolina man dies after tree falls on mobile home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed after a storm pushed a tree onto his mobile home and split it in half. News outlets report that authorities found 47-year-old Grijalva Revolorio Abel dead inside the Chapel Hill home on Sunday evening. A storm had brought strong winds and rain through the area. One of Abel’s neighbors told WRAL-TV that she heard “something breaking” before she came outside and saw rescue crews trying to save the man. News outlets said no other injuries were reported.

MAN DROWNS

Park rangers: Man drowns after trying to save young relative

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after jumping into a river in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to help a young relative. That's according to park rangers who say just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the scene of a drowning in progress on the Oconaluftee River in Cherokee, North Carolina. Local news outlets report witnesses said 32-year-old Bulmaro Morales had jumped in to help a juvenile family member who was in distress. When rangers arrived, the juvenile was safe on shore but Morales had not resurfaced. He was later found under water, and life-saving efforts were not successful.