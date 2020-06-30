King’s BBQ turns to carhop service

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A barbecue restaurant in eastern Carolina is finding ways to thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

King’s Barbecue in Kinston had to close its dining room in March following state emergency orders.

The owner restarted something King’s hadn’t offered in decades, carhop service.

Joseph Hargitt says takeout now makes up 25-percent of his business.

The dining room is now open again with reduced volume and social distancing. He says it’s helping to restore lost business.

Hargitt says, “I haven’t had any problems. We’ve had positive feedback. A lot of them tell us they don’t want us to go back to the old ways we were doing things. They want to keep it the way it is right now. Makes me feel good to get something right.”

King’s has not restarted its buffet. That feature is on hold until further coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

