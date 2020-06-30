Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has announced plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months. Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state. A cost estimate was not immediately provided on Tuesday. Nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in North Carolina to date have come from nursing homes. There has also been 123 coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes thus far into the global pandemic, and those over the age of 75 are most vulnerable.

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has reached a $1.5 million settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Education over its failure to fully report information about crimes that occurred on campus. The department will monitor UNC for three years to make sure it offers more transparency when in its public records. Under the deal, which was announced Tuesday, the university must create a committee to comply with the Clery Act. A report last year found a “persistent failure” for the school to gather and share accurate and complete crime statistics.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A top North Carolina legislator says lawmakers will soon will take another look at a bill that keeps certain police investigative records secret when forwarded to the state medical examiner. House Majority Leader John Bell cited on Tuesday a health measure currently on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk. The measure sought by Cooper's administration contains a provision that says certain death investigation records deemed confidential remain that way when handed to the medical examiner. Public records and prisoner advocates say the language makes probes into police or prison custody deaths less transparent. Protesters outside the Executive Mansion on Tuesday urged Cooper to veto the bill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state audit says some classes offered through North Carolina’s online public school portal aren’t meeting required content and design standards. Tuesday's performance audit from State Auditor Beth Wood examined courses offered by the North Carolina Virtual Public School, used by tens of thousands of middle and high school students annually. Auditors determined that eight of the 12 virtual school courses it evaluated didn’t meet required curriculum content. The auditors also are concerned about course rigor. The state Department of Public Instruction disagreed with the audit’s top findings and says the analysis omitted the importance of teacher quality.