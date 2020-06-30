Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state audit says some classes offered through North Carolina’s online public school portal aren’t meeting required content and design standards. Tuesday's performance audit from State Auditor Beth Wood examined courses offered by the North Carolina Virtual Public School, used by tens of thousands of middle and high school students annually. Auditors determined that eight of the 12 virtual school courses it evaluated didn’t meet required curriculum content. The auditors also are concerned about course rigor. The state Department of Public Instruction disagreed with the audit’s top findings and says the analysis omitted the importance of teacher quality.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that the directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses. The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside. Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — The board of trustees at Western Carolina University has voted unanimously to approve a resolution removing the name of a former North Carolina governor from a campus auditorium. A news release from the school said the action was taken on Monday during a special meeting of the board, which was held by teleconference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former governor Clyde R. Hoey, who was also a state and federal legislator, actively opposed civil rights legislation and favored racial segregation. According to the news release, Hoey also opposed statehood for Hawaii because the territory contained “only a small percentage of white people.”