Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Two Civil War cannons that were at a Confederate monument in Raleigh are now at Fort Fisher. The Wilmington Star News reports that the naval cannons arrived Sunday after they were removed with the 1895 monument on the orders of Gov. Roy Cooper last week after they were vandalized. Fort Fisher was a Confederate fort during the Civil War. Michele Walker is a spokeswoman for the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. She says the cannons will remain on display at Fort Fisher because they are from the same era as those already on display at the historic site.

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Walter Dalton will retire early next year as president of a western North Carolina community college he's led since 2013. Isothermal Community College in Spindale said on Monday that Dalton told faculty and staff by email of his decision to step down this coming February. The 71-year-old Dalton is a Rutherford County Democrat and former state senator who was elected lieutenant governor in 2008. He won his party’s nomination for governor in 2012 but lost to Republican Pat McCrory later that year. Dalton cited the desire to spend time with family for his retirement decision.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest says his impending lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper for unilaterally closing businesses and mandating face masks due to COVID-19 isn’t politically motivated. Forest said Monday the Democratic incumbent has failed to seek or receive support for six executive orders from other elected officials that make up the Council of State. Forest is trying to unseat Cooper in November. Cooper's administration has said the governor has other authority to act on his own to protect health and safety. The lawsuit can't be filed until Forest clears state government legal hurdles to sue using his own staff attorney.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The city of Jacksonville is where President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination in August in his bid for re-election. But the city on Monday enacted a mandatory mask requirement for public and indoor locations and places where social distancing isn't possile. The requirement takes effect at 5 p.m. The Republican National Committee picked Jacksonville for the political spectacle after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, wouldn’t give in to the president’s insistence that the large gathering be held without social distancing measures.