Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chief justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court is extending various emergency directives in the state’s courts in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley said in a statement Monday that the directives would continue to allow increased use of remote technology and limit foot traffic in courthouses. The directives include restricting entry into courthouses for anyone who was likely exposed to the coronavirus. Only people with business in courthouses will be allowed inside. Other directives include increased use of teleconferencing for remote court hearings and allowing certain documents to be served by email.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews removing a Confederate monument in North Carolina have unearthed a time capsule. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that workers encountered the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years. Crews found the capsule Monday when they removed the monument’s base. The rusty capsule will be opened later this week in a lab setting. It’s unclear when kind of condition the contents are in. An estimated 30,000 people were at the monument’s dedication in 1895. Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The University in North Carolina says one of its professors will retire following a backlash over his latest social media comments. UNC-Wilmington's chancellor announced Monday that Mike Adams will retire on August 1. An online petition calling for his firing was launched after Adams called Gov. Roy Cooper “Massa Cooper” on Twitter and referred to North Carolina as a “slave state.” The News & Observer reports Adams also has been criticized for other social media comments in years past.