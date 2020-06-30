Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, according to the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly. Newton was the 2015 NFL MVP. He will help the defending AFC East champions move on from the departure of three-time MVP Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay this offseason. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. The Panthers saved $19.1 million under the salary cap by releasing him on March 24.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Stephanie Watts is returning to North Carolina for a final season after transferring to Southern California for a year. The school announced Monday that the former Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year would return after receiving an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA. She played four games for USC last year as a graduate transfer before having knee surgery. Watts was one of multiple UNC players to transfer in 2019 amid a program review highlighted concerns over player treatment. That led to the the resignation of Hall of Fame coach Sylvia Hatchell and the hiring of Courtney Banghart.

UNDATED (AP) — Experienced transfers will be especially valuable for some Division I men’s basketball coaches who changed jobs after last season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches have been restricted from in-person recruiting activities due to the pandemic. That only increases the value of adding a player who developed at another program. New James Madison coach Mark Byington says the best recruiting evaluations amid the pandemic have come from "watching guys who played against other Division I players.” His Dukes join Wake Forest with incoming classes featuring five Division I transfers. Schools like Grand Canyon, UAB and Illinois-Chicago have three Division I additions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The one thing NASCAR has always gotten right is its ability to keep racing through a crisis. In 2001, the stock car series raced a week after the death of Dale Earnhardt. This year, NASCAR has kept racing through controversy surrounding race relations. A week ago, NASCAR united behind Black driver Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega in Alabama. Since then, three more Cup Series races have been completed. The conversation has moved away from the noose, NASCAR's ban on the Confederate flag and racial equality.

UNDATED (AP) — Nick Watney says it's not the greatest feeling to be known as the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the new coronavirus. In his first interview since the June 19 test at the RBC Heritage, Watney says he hasn't had a fever, coughing or shortness of breath. He says he only felt a little fatigue and a lot of boredom. Monday was the 10th day of his self-isolation in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. That's the minimum for players who test positive. Watney says he'll give it an extra day before driving 17 hours home to Austin, Texas. Also Monday, Harris English tested positive at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.